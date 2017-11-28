Mittie man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

A Mittie man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile on numerous occasions in Allen Parish, according to authorities.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the department responded to a complaint on Oct. 2. The victim told deputies the assault began during the summer of 2016 and continued through April 2017. The victim was 14-years-old, at the time the assault took place.

On Nov. 21, the suspect, Kenneth Simmons, 44, was arrested on a warrant and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, Hebert said.

Simmons was booked into the Allen Parish Jail.

