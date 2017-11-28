Early morning fire reported at Exxon plant in Beaumont - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Early morning fire reported at Exxon plant in Beaumont

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KBMT) (Source: KBMT)
BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC) -

A fire at an Exxon refinery in Beaumont this morning has been put out, Beaumont NBC station KBMT is reporting.

The fire began around 6 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

    Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 12:20 PM EST2017-11-28 17:20:26 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...

    More >>

    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...

    More >>

  • Early morning fire reported at Exxon plant in Beaumont

    Early morning fire reported at Exxon plant in Beaumont

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:33 AM EST2017-11-28 16:33:36 GMT
    (Source: KBMT)(Source: KBMT)

    A fire at an Exxon refinery in Beaumont this morning has been put out, Beaumont NBC station KBMT is reporting. The fire began around 6 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A fire at an Exxon refinery in Beaumont this morning has been put out, Beaumont NBC station KBMT is reporting. The fire began around 6 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Forgotten customers, lack of grocery stores in north Lake Charles

    SPECIAL REPORT: Forgotten customers, lack of grocery stores in north Lake Charles

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 9:00 AM EST2017-11-28 14:00:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The economic boom Southwest Louisiana is experiencing has brought with it, new people, jobs, and businesses. While some areas of town are flourishing from the boom, other areas feel forgotten.

    More >>

    The economic boom Southwest Louisiana is experiencing has brought with it, new people, jobs, and businesses. While some areas of town are flourishing from the boom, other areas feel forgotten.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly