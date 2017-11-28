WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smile Moore'

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Indonesian authorities have closed Bali's airport for a second day because of volcanic ash.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill later this week.

Louisiana has the highest imprisonment rate in the country and today Governor John Bel Edwards is heading to Washington, D.C. to talk about how he is changing that.

Authorities say a generator that was stolen from a work site on Houston River Road in Westlake was recovered because it had a GPS tracking device.

Louisiana State Police are looking for a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a Moss Bluff woman dead.

It's a disappointment, local business and government leaders admit but they say Sasol's decision to abandon the gas-to-liquid mega project is not the end of the world.

From baby dolls to action figures, one southwest Louisiana nonprofit is giving back this holiday season.

Plus, one of the biggest holiday debates is which is the better Christmas tree, real or artificial. With a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees, many people who prefer a real one might have to settle for an artificial one.

And gun background checks hit another single-day record on Black Friday.

In weather, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s and rain chances remain low. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

