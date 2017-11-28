WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smile Moore' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Indonesian authorities have closed Bali's airport for a second day because of volcanic ash.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the Republican tax reform bill later this week.

Louisiana has the highest imprisonment rate in the country and today Governor John Bel Edwards is heading to Washington, D.C. to talk about how he is changing that.

Authorities say a generator that was stolen from a work site on Houston River Road in Westlake was recovered because it had a GPS tracking device.

Louisiana State Police are looking for a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a Moss Bluff woman dead. 

It's a disappointment, local business and government leaders admit but they say Sasol's decision to abandon the gas-to-liquid mega project is not the end of the world.

From baby dolls to action figures, one southwest Louisiana nonprofit is giving back this holiday season.

Plus, one of the biggest holiday debates is which is the better Christmas tree, real or artificial. With a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees, many people who prefer a real one might have to settle for an artificial one.

And gun background checks hit another single-day record on Black Friday.

In weather, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s and rain chances remain low. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps.
    For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. 

