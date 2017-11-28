Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent.

Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree.

Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps.

Co-founder of the group, Christy Moore Black, says she's experienced first-hand what a lot of these parents and children are currently going through.

"In 2010, I lost my husband, I was 36-years-old and my little boy was seven and I struggled," she said. "I promised once I got to a point where I could help other children and adults widows and widowers, I would do whatever I could to help them."

