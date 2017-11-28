FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today before a few showers arrive Wednesday

For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover.

Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to push through. There is some indication of more rain being in association with this front, so I have increased the rain chances up to 30%. Not everyone will see rain, and those who do, will not have rain for too long. By Wednesday night, we will still have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for more showers. Temperatures will cool back to the upper 50s for the low.

Thursday will have a slight rain chances early in the morning, then will have decreasing clouds later in the day. I do not expect any rain to stick around for too long. Thursday will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s in the afternoon. The front will start to take effect later in the evening when temperatures start to cool down. Thursday night will cool to the lower 50s.

Friday should be very nice once again with cooler temperatures. We will be very close to the average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low 70s, and we will have mostly sunny skies. This should be great weather to end the week, and start the weekend!

Next weekend will remain nice with great weather to get outside! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will warm up to the low 70s. There is still little to no chance for rain! If you have any outdoor plans, there should be nothing to stand in your way!

Some of the long-range forecasts are indicating another cold front coming through as early as Monday and into Tuesday morning, but also as late as Thursday. This should also be a stronger front. That means, we will likely see much more rain associated with this front, and much cooler temperatures behind it. It is still unclear when the front will come through Southwest Louisiana exactly. Whenever it does, we can expect a good amount of rain, and much cooler temperatures the next day.

