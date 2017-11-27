Secretary to the Chief of Police retires after 35 years

Secretary to the Chief of Police, Candi Heard McFatter is retiring after 35 years of working for the Lake Charles Police Department. McFatter has one daughter, Heather and son-in-law Jacob and has just recently learned the delightful news that she will be a grandmother! On her retirement, McFatter says that she plans to spend quality time with friends and family, travel and experience all the joys of being a Grandmother to baby Bertrand.

Below are some of her most notable accomplishments:

Assisting members of the detective's division and the uniformed patrol division.

Served as the Secretary to the Chief of Police

Secretary to the Lake Charles Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Retired after 19 years from Lake Charles Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board (but continued to serve as the Secretary to the Chief of Police)

Received the prestigious Award of Excellence from the Lake Charles Rotary Club in 1997.

Tested and successfully completed the examination and became the Department’s only Public Notary in 1990.

Appointed as President of the Louisiana Association of Secretaries to Chiefs of Police organization

Hosted the state-wide three-day Louisiana Association of Secretaries to Chiefs of Police organization conference in Lake Charles in 1999.

Locally reinstituted the “Back the Badge” bumper-sticker campaign in 2015. (Stickers can still be obtained at the Lake Charles Police Department, upon request.)

Presented with the coveted Award of Professionalism in 2011 and it was announced at the time that hereafter it would bear her name and be her legacy for the Department, thus creating the Candi Heard McFatter Award of Professionalism.

Received the Department's highest award, Officer of the Year in 2017.

It was with great personal sadness and also happiness for Candi to announce her retirement effective 11/17/17. She was a ray of light and my life preserver when I first became Chief. As overwhelming as it was, she had my back and has had it for the last 15 years and 9 months. Her dedication, caring and professionalism (even during times of personal tragedy) will secure her a place in the History of the Lake Charles Police Department. Please wish her the best and congratulate her on a retirement well deserved. - Chief Don Dixon

