How to take care of your Christmas tree so that it doesn't becom - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

How to take care of your Christmas tree so that it doesn't become a fire hazard

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
(KPLC) -

The National Christmas Tree Association says that when a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water.

Over time, though, many let their tree dry out, making it a fire hazard.

Here are some tips from the National Christmas Tree Association to keep your home safe.

  • Displaying trees in water in a traditional reservoir type stand is the most effective way of maintaining their freshness and minimizing needle loss problems. 
  • To display the trees indoors, use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. As a general rule, stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Devices are available that help maintain a constant water level in the stand.
  • Use a stand that fits your tree. Avoid whittling the sides of the trunk down to fit a stand. The outer layers of wood are the most efficient in taking up water and should not be removed.
  • Make a fresh cut to remove about a 1/2-inch thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in the stand. Make the cut perpendicular to the stem axis. Don't cut the trunk at an angle, or into a v-shape, which makes it far more difficult to hold the tree in the stand and also reduces the amount of water available to the tree.
  • Drilling a hole in the base of the trunk does NOT improve water uptake.
  • Once home, place the tree in water as soon as possible. Most species can go 6 to 8 hours after cutting the trunk and still take up water. Don't bruise the cut surface or get it dirty. If needed, trees can be temporarily stored for several days in a cool location. Place the freshly cut trunk in a bucket that is kept full of water.
  • The temperature of the water used to fill the stand is not important and does not affect water uptake.
  • Check the stand daily to make sure that the level of water does not go below the base of the tree. With many stands, there can still be water in the stand even though the base of the tree is no longer submerged in water.
  • Keep trees away from major sources of heat (fireplaces, heaters, heat vents, direct sunlight). Lowering the room temperature will slow the drying process, resulting in less water consumption each day.
  • Use of lights that produce low heat, such as miniature lights, will reduce drying of the tree.
  • Always inspect light sets prior to placing them on the tree. If worn, replace with a new set.
  • Do not overload electrical circuits.
  • Always turn off the tree lights when leaving the house or when going to bed.
  • Monitor the tree for freshness. After Christmas or if the tree is very dry, remove it from the house.
  • Visit the Tree Recycling page to find a recycling program near you.
  • Never burn any part of a Christmas tree in a wood stove or fireplace.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smile Moore'

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smile Moore'

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-11-28 10:40:38 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

    Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:30 AM EST2017-11-28 10:30:05 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...More >>
    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today before a few showers arrive Wednesday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today before a few showers arrive Wednesday

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:17 AM EST2017-11-28 10:17:57 GMT
    Cold front on its wayCold front on its way

    For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. 

    More >>

    For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly