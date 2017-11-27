Protect your Christmas deliveries this season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Protect your Christmas deliveries this season

Many will do much of their Christmas shopping online this year.

But having packages delivered while you're not home has some risks. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

  • Security cameras - Security cameras are becoming more and more common. KPLC often has viewers send in photos or videos of thefts they've captured on their security cameras.
  • Have packages delivered to your workplace - Some businesses will allow this. Check with your employer before doing this.
  • Have packages delivered to friend or family member who will be home during day.
  • Require signature on delivery.
  • Track packages - Most delivery services allow you to track where the package is and when it's being delivered. Some will also send alerts when the package is delivered.
  • Ship to store - If you're ordering from a site that has a local retailer, this is often an option. Sometimes, shipping is less, too.
  • Get insurance on your delivery - This may cost a little extra, but it may give some piece of mind.
  • Give instructions where around the house to deliver the package (back porch, etc.).

