Local leaders optimistic despite no Gas-to-Liquids project

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much.More >>
For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much.More >>
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, families are flocking to farms to grab their perfect Christmas tree. But, there's a big fire risk associated with placing a real tree in your home. "I haven't had a real tree in my home since I was a child," said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. "The minute I became a fireman I realized how bad it was." According to the National Fire Protection Association, follow the following tips, if you plan to have a re...More >>
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, families are flocking to farms to grab their perfect Christmas tree. But, there's a big fire risk associated with placing a real tree in your home. "I haven't had a real tree in my home since I was a child," said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. "The minute I became a fireman I realized how bad it was." According to the National Fire Protection Association, follow the following tips, if you plan to have a re...More >>
it's a disappointment, admit local business and government leaders-- but they say Sasol's decision to abandon the gas to liquids mega project is not the end of the world. still local leaders remain optimistic about the economy. it was 2011 the prospect of the gas to liquids mega project was announced by the governor... Governor Bobby Jindal, 2011: "We're here today to make an announcement that could end up, could result in Louisiana's largest economic development projec...More >>
it's a disappointment, admit local business and government leaders-- but they say Sasol's decision to abandon the gas to liquids mega project is not the end of the world. still local leaders remain optimistic about the economy. it was 2011 the prospect of the gas to liquids mega project was announced by the governor... Governor Bobby Jindal, 2011: "We're here today to make an announcement that could end up, could result in Louisiana's largest economic development projec...More >>