Rayne pedestrian dies in train accident

Authorities say a Rayne pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train this afternoon.

Rayne police officers responding to a report of a train accident on Mervine Kahn Extension found a man unresponsive.

An investigation determined the man was walking north when he was struck by a westbound train going from New Orleans to Beaumont.

The man, whose name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.