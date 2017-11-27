State police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that claimed life of Moss Bluff woman

Louisiana State Police are looking for a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a Moss Bluff woman dead, according to authorities.

Samantha Broussard, 29, Moss Bluff, was walking on the shoulder of the I-10 westbound on-ramp where it merges onto I-10 just west of La. 397, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, said Sgt. James Anderson, with the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers believe Broussard was struck by a car based upon evidence at the crash location, said Anderson. The vehicle that struck her would likely have heavy damage to the front passenger side.

Anderson asked anyone with information to call Troop D at 491-2511.

