GPS tracking system leads detectives to missing generator

Authorities say a generator that was stolen from a work site on Houston River Road in Westlake was recovered because it had a GPS tracking device.

When detectives responded to the theft complaint on Nov. 21, they were told that the generator, worth around $1,200, had been located on Eddy Street in Lake Charles using the tracking device, said Cmdr. James McGee, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Deputies arriving at the home on Eddy Street several minutes later found the generator and a second generator, which was also worth around $1,200 and belonged to the same business, McGee said. The company had lost signal with the GPS tracker on the second generator in March and was not aware it was missing.

After questioning, two men living at the house - George Edwards, III, 31, and Joey P. Hanchett, 36 - were arrested on one count each of theft between $1,000 and $5,000. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $10,000.

Detectives Ross Vartuli and John Coffman are the lead investigators.

