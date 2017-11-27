GPS tracking system leads detectives to missing generator - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

GPS tracking system leads detectives to missing generator

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
George Edwards III (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) George Edwards III (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Joey Hanchett (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Joey Hanchett (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities say a generator that was stolen from a work site on Houston River Road in Westlake was recovered because it had a GPS tracking device.

When detectives responded to the theft complaint on Nov. 21, they were told that the generator, worth around $1,200, had been located on Eddy Street in Lake Charles using the tracking device, said Cmdr. James McGee, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Deputies arriving at the home on Eddy Street several minutes later found the generator and a second generator, which was also worth around $1,200 and belonged to the same business, McGee said. The company had lost signal with the GPS tracker on the second generator in March and was not aware it was missing.

After questioning, two men living at the house - George Edwards, III, 31, and Joey P. Hanchett, 36 - were arrested on one count each of theft between $1,000 and $5,000. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $10,000.

Detectives Ross Vartuli and John Coffman are the lead investigators.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smile Moore'

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Smile Moore'

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:40 AM EST2017-11-28 10:40:38 GMT
    (Source: website)(Source: website)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

    Nonprofit 'Smile Moore' gives back this holiday season

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:30 AM EST2017-11-28 10:30:05 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...More >>
    Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today before a few showers arrive Wednesday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day today before a few showers arrive Wednesday

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 5:17 AM EST2017-11-28 10:17:57 GMT
    Cold front on its wayCold front on its way

    For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. 

    More >>

    For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly