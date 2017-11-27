Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory lifted for La. 112 North and - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory lifted for La. 112 North and Droddy Road

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The boil advisory for residents living in La. 112 North and Droddy Road has been lifted.

For more information, call 318-634-5100.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly