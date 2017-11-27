Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory and planned outages for La. 112 North and Droddy Road

Residents living in La. 112 North and Droddy Road will experience water outages on Tuesday, Nov. 28, due to the construction of a Water Improvement Project, according to officials.

A boil advisory will be in effect immediately after the water is cut back on until further notice.

Residents are advised to boil their water for one (1) full minute in a clean container before consuming it. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

There will be testing for the quality of the water at intervals.

The Water Supply Providers will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

For more information, call 318-634-5100.

