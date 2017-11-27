Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory and planned outages for La. 112 North and Droddy Road

Residents living in La. 112 North and Droddy Road will experience water outages on Tuesday, Nov. 28, due to the construction of a Water Improvement Project, according to officials.More >>
The annual Toys for Tots holiday toy collection campaign is in full swing. Collection boxes have been placed at several locations in Calcasieu Parish. Area residents are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys, for children up to 12 years of age, at any of the following locations: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2011 Ryan St., Lake Charles Walmart Supercenter, 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd., Lake Charles Walmart Neighborhood Market, 260 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff Wa...More >>
For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the low 70s, so it will be about the same as yesterday. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 40s, near 50.More >>
A North Carolina man is in jail Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas. On Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
