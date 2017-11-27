Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory and planned outages for La. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory and planned outages for La. 112 North and Droddy Road

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

Residents living in La. 112 North and Droddy Road will experience water outages on Tuesday, Nov. 28, due to the construction of a Water Improvement Project, according to officials.

A boil advisory will be in effect immediately after the water is cut back on until further notice.

Residents are advised to boil their water for one (1) full minute in a clean container before consuming it. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. 

There will be testing for the quality of the water at intervals.

The Water Supply Providers will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

For more information, call 318-634-5100.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jeff Davis sheriff asking for help identifying two men in hunting gear

    Jeff Davis sheriff asking for help identifying two men in hunting gear

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:43 PM EST2017-11-27 21:43:14 GMT
    (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)(Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
    The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page a picture of two men it is seeking as part of an investigation. The men, both of whom are dressed in hunting gear and carrying shotguns, are persons of interest, according to the post. The post did not elaborate on the investigation. The sheriff is asking anyone who can identify either person in the photo to call detectives at (337) 821-2106. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page a picture of two men it is seeking as part of an investigation. The men, both of whom are dressed in hunting gear and carrying shotguns, are persons of interest, according to the post. The post did not elaborate on the investigation. The sheriff is asking anyone who can identify either person in the photo to call detectives at (337) 821-2106. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory and planned outages for La. 112 North and Droddy Road

    Village of Elizabeth: Boil advisory and planned outages for La. 112 North and Droddy Road

    Monday, November 27 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-11-27 17:35:16 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Residents living in La. 112 North and Droddy Road will experience water outages on Tuesday, Nov. 28, due to the construction of a Water Improvement Project, according to officials.

    More >>

    Residents living in La. 112 North and Droddy Road will experience water outages on Tuesday, Nov. 28, due to the construction of a Water Improvement Project, according to officials.

    More >>

  • Toys for Tots accepting donations in Calcasieu

    Toys for Tots accepting donations in Calcasieu

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-11-27 16:48:50 GMT
    (Source: MGN Online)(Source: MGN Online)

    The annual Toys for Tots holiday toy collection campaign is in full swing. Collection boxes have been placed at several locations in Calcasieu Parish. Area residents are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys, for children up to 12 years of age, at any of the following locations: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2011 Ryan St., Lake Charles Walmart Supercenter, 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd., Lake Charles Walmart Neighborhood Market, 260 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff Wa...

    More >>

    The annual Toys for Tots holiday toy collection campaign is in full swing. Collection boxes have been placed at several locations in Calcasieu Parish. Area residents are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys, for children up to 12 years of age, at any of the following locations: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2011 Ryan St., Lake Charles Walmart Supercenter, 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd., Lake Charles Walmart Neighborhood Market, 260 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Moss Bluff Wa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly