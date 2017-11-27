WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cyber Monday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cyber Monday

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to research analytic.

Construction is set to start today on a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake.

A North Carolina man is in jail this morning after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas.

Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, tobacco companies have not run ads on TV for decades but that's all about to change.

And the Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first time in more than half a century, forcing closure of the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushes huge columns of ash that are a threat to airplanes.

In weather, high temperatures will be in the low 70s and we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for our Monday, with another cold front on its way

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for our Monday, with another cold front on its way
Monday, November 27 2017 5:09 AM EST

    Monday, November 27 2017 5:09 AM EST2017-11-27 10:09:33 GMT
    Great weather later todayGreat weather later today

    For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the low 70s, so it will be about the same as yesterday. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 40s, near 50.   

  Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

    Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

    Sunday, November 26 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-11-27 02:20:12 GMT
    Diego E. Alonzo Gomez (Source: Louisiana State Police)Diego E. Alonzo Gomez (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A North Carolina man is in jail Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas. On Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

  Louisiana colleges offering scholarships to FFA students

    Louisiana colleges offering scholarships to FFA students

    Sunday, November 26 2017 3:09 PM EST2017-11-26 20:09:33 GMT
    (Source: MGN Online)(Source: MGN Online)

    Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.

