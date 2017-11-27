WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cyber Monday

Good Morning. John Bridges with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to research analytic.

Construction is set to start today on a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake.

A North Carolina man is in jail this morning after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas.

Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, tobacco companies have not run ads on TV for decades but that's all about to change.

And the Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first time in more than half a century, forcing closure of the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushes huge columns of ash that are a threat to airplanes.

In weather, high temperatures will be in the low 70s and we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

