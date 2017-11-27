FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for our Monday, with another cold front on its way

For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the low 70s, so it will be about the same as yesterday. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy!

Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 40s, near 50.

Tuesday will remain nice with mostly sunny skies and little to no chance for any rain. There will be increasing cloud during the day. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 70s for the high, then will cool down to the low 50s during the overnight hours. So, it will be great weather to enjoy outside!

On Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to push through. Once again, we are not expecting very much rain to be associated with this front. Although, this time I am forecasting a 20% chance for some quick showers. We will at least have increased clouds. You should be able to get out and enjoy the day without any worry about the weather. By Wednesday night, we will have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for more showers. Temperatures will cool back to the mid 50s for the low.

After the front passes, our weather will go back to being nice and sunny for the rest of the week. There will be little to no chance for any rain! We will even have temperatures cool down a few degrees! Thursday’s high will be in the mid 70s, then Friday will be in the upper 60s! Overnight lows go back down to the 40s, so it will be a little chilly once again!

Next weekend will remain nice with great weather to get outside! Highs on Saturday will remain in the upper 60s with sunny skies, while Sunday will warm up to the low 70s. There is still little to no chance for rain! If you have any outdoor plans, there should be nothing to stand in your way!

Some of the long-range forecasts are indicating another cold front coming through as early as Monday and into Tuesday morning. This could also be a stronger front bringing more rain and colder temperatures behind it! As of now, I’m forecasting highs on Monday and Tuesday to be in the mid 70s, then will fall to the 40s Tuesday night. This front will be monitored over the next day or so for more accurate timing and how strong it really is.

