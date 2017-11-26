SPECIAL REPORT: Forgotten customers, lack of grocery stores in north Lake Charles

Smile Moore is a local nonprofit that was created to assist families who have lost a loved one... specifically children under the age of 18 who lost a parent. Spending time shopping from baby dolls to action figures so families in need this Christmas will get a little something extra underneath the tree. Smile Moore helps with extracurricular activities, provides Christmas gifts, hosts birthday parties and even helps families send their children to summer camps. Co-founder of the g...More >>
A fire at an Exxon refinery in Beaumont this morning has been put out, Beaumont NBC station KBMT is reporting. The fire began around 6 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The economic boom Southwest Louisiana is experiencing has brought with it, new people, jobs, and businesses. While some areas of town are flourishing from the boom, other areas feel forgotten.More >>
For today, it will be another nice day! We will have increasing clouds throughout the day. The rain chances remain low, however. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We should still be able to enjoy the day, despite the cloud cover. Tonight, will have mostly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Due to the increased clouds, there is more humidity in the air, and therefore we will be warmer overnight. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much.More >>
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, families are flocking to farms to grab their perfect Christmas tree. But, there's a big fire risk associated with placing a real tree in your home. "I haven't had a real tree in my home since I was a child," said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. "The minute I became a fireman I realized how bad it was." According to the National Fire Protection Association, follow the following tips, if you plan to have a re...More >>
