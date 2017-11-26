Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the low 70s, so it will be about the same as yesterday. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 40s, near 50.More >>
A North Carolina man is in jail Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas. On Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will build a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake soon to help increase oyster habitat and fisheries production.
After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in. On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.
