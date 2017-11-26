Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Diego E. Alonzo Gomez (Source: Louisiana State Police) Diego E. Alonzo Gomez (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A North Carolina man is in jail Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas, authorities say.

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 26, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

Shortly after 9 a.m., a trooper assigned to Troop D located the vehicle, a 2004 Acura TL driven by 22-year-old Diego E. Alonzo Gomez of Monroe, North Carolina, on I-10 westbound near Vinton. 

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. 

Alonzo Gomez reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as he traveled into Texas. Once in Texas, the Orange Police Department took over the pursuit. Alonzo Gomez was then successfully apprehended and arrested by the Vidor Police Department, said Anderson. 

Alonzo Gomez faces numerous charges in Texas.

Louisiana State Police also will obtain an arrest warrant for Alonzo Gomez for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. The Louisiana charges may result in a fine of up to $2,500 as well as up to five-and-a-half years in prison if convicted, said Anderson.

Troopers will continue to look for aggressive and impaired drivers throughout the holiday season; Anderson said motorists can help by dialing *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or by dialing 911 to report reckless or impaired drivers.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for our Monday, with another cold front on its way

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather for our Monday, with another cold front on its way

    Monday, November 27 2017 5:09 AM EST2017-11-27 10:09:33 GMT
    Great weather later todayGreat weather later today

    For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the low 70s, so it will be about the same as yesterday. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 40s, near 50.   

    More >>

    For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the low 70s, so it will be about the same as yesterday. Along with the nice temperatures, we will have more sunny skies! This is great weather to get outside and enjoy! Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will cool down to the upper 40s, near 50.   

    More >>

  • Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

    Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

    Sunday, November 26 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-11-27 02:20:12 GMT
    Diego E. Alonzo Gomez (Source: Louisiana State Police)Diego E. Alonzo Gomez (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    A North Carolina man is in jail Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas. On Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

    More >>

    A North Carolina man is in jail Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas. On Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  

    More >>

  • Louisiana colleges offering scholarships to FFA students

    Louisiana colleges offering scholarships to FFA students

    Sunday, November 26 2017 3:09 PM EST2017-11-26 20:09:33 GMT
    (Source: MGN Online)(Source: MGN Online)

    Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.

    More >>

    Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly