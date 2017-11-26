TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 WB from Texas state line to Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 WB from Texas state line to Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Department of Transportation and Development is urging drivers to use caution on I-10 westbound between the Louisiana/Texas state line and Sulphur because of traffic congestion on the interstate.

The congestion is due to holiday travel and vehicle accidents that occurred late Sunday afternoon.

