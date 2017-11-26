Louisiana colleges offering scholarships to FFA students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's community college system is creating a scholarship program for students in the future farmers' association.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System will give a $500 one-time scholarship to each high school graduate who belongs to the Louisiana Future Farmers of America Student Association .

Each state champion in the organization will get a $1,000 scholarship.

The awards can be used to attend any school in the community and technical college system, starting with students graduating this spring. The scholarship is valid for the fall semester after graduation.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says the scholarship will help remove financial barriers and increase access to training.

System President Monty Sullivan says he hopes to attract some of the 10,000 high school graduates annually who don't attend college or enter the military.

