TRAFFIC: Grand Lake Bridge out of service

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge at La. 384 is temporarily out of service, Cameron OEP announced Sunday morning.

