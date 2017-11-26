TRAFFIC: Grand Lake Bridge out of service

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will build a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake soon to help increase oyster habitat and fisheries production.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will build a new oyster reef in Calcasieu Lake soon to help increase oyster habitat and fisheries production.More >>
The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge at La. 384 is temporarily out of service, Cameron OEP announced Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge at La. 384 is temporarily out of service, Cameron OEP announced Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in. On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.More >>
After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in. On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.More >>
This Saturday, small businesses across the country will be opening their doors with deals for customers. It's part of Small Business Saturday – an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country. Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In the Bayou State, there are a total of 436,867 small businesses with a total of 910,366 employ...More >>
This Saturday, small businesses across the country will be opening their doors with deals for customers. It's part of Small Business Saturday – an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country. Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In the Bayou State, there are a total of 436,867 small businesses with a total of 910,366 employ...More >>
The U.S. Navy says two sailors from Florida and another from Louisiana died in an aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea.More >>
The U.S. Navy says two sailors from Florida and another from Louisiana died in an aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea.More >>