Cowboys Post 103-79 Win Over SUNO on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES – One word comes to mind when describing the performance by McNeese today in its win against Southern – New Orleans, exhilarating. The Cowboys played hard for all 40 minutes in the 103-79 win on Saturday.



"This was probably the most complete game we played this year. The energy, the chemistry, it was all working, from start to finish" said head coach Dave Simmons.



Leading 56-34 at halftime, the Cowboys were shooting more than 55% from both the field and beyond the arc. McNeese has already pulled down 28 rebounds, the most in a first half so far this season.



"I tell the guys all the time, it doesn't matter who we were playing, it matters how we're playing. And when your team pulls down 60 rebounds, you have to be impressed by that."



SUNO started the game with the intentions to compete, the Knights would only trail by two with over six minutes played.



It would be with 13:22 on the clock in the first half that McNeese would ignite a 14-0 scoring run, triggered by a three-pointer by Jarren Greenwood.



Greenwood would go on to finish the game with 12 points.



Leading the Cowboys in the victory would be James Harvey, matching a career high five three-pointers and draining 15 total points.



Besides Harvey, six other Cowboys hit for double-digits: Demarco Owens, Freenwood, Quatarrius Wilson, Adrian Brown, Stephen Ugochukwu, and Jacob Ledoux.



The old Ugochukwu was back tonight, showing his true athleticism against the Knights with eight rebounds in addition to his 11 points. Ugochukwu also added two blocks and assists.



"I've been focusing on playing hard and playing my game, we're running a new offense so we're learning our new set plays and learning each other's tendencies and really gelling well together on the court" Ugochukwu said.



With 12:12 on the clock, Ugochukwu would throw down a huge dunk to remind all the fans in Burton that the 2017-18 season was just getting started.



McNeese would finish the contest with 61 total rebounds, with Wilson leading the pack for the fifth time this season with his 16 boards.



Wilson also scored 12 points, for his first complete double-double in the blue and gold.



"It feels good to have that sort of success, but it will be important for us to focus on keeping up our energy level for Tuesday's game at Lafayette" Wilson said.

"I pulled Quatarrius out with about seven to eight minutes to play and our assistant coach, leaned in and told me 'Coach, he can get 20 rebounds' and I told him 'I know he can, but he'll have to save it for Tuesday night'" Simmons said.



McNeese will be on the road for its next four contests, traveling to UL-Lafayette (Nov.18), North Texas (Dec. 9), North Carolina Central (Dec.14), and Pittsburgh (Dec.16).

The Cowboys advance to 2-3 on the season, winning their fourth game in the series with SUNO.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.