SWLA celebrates Small Business Saturday

After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.

A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in.

On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.

"It's pretty busy; we had a lot of foot traffic, which I love to see Downtown Lake Charles get," said Rex Alexander, a local potter. "That's part of trying to develop the downtown area, just having local people come out."

Local clothing retailer Shi Garriet also discussed the importance of Small Business Saturday for the local economy.

"When you shop small and shop local you help the economy," said Garriet. "It's always better to show that love to somebody who has a small business and give that to their families, because you're really feeding a family."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.