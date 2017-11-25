SWLA celebrates Small Business Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA celebrates Small Business Saturday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.

A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in.

On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.

"It's pretty busy; we had a lot of foot traffic, which I love to see Downtown Lake Charles get," said Rex Alexander, a local potter. "That's part of trying to develop the downtown area, just having local people come out."

Local clothing retailer Shi Garriet also discussed the importance of Small Business Saturday for the local economy.

"When you shop small and shop local you help the economy," said Garriet. "It's always better to show that love to somebody who has a small business and give that to their families, because you're really feeding a family."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SWLA celebrates Small Business Saturday

    SWLA celebrates Small Business Saturday

    Saturday, November 25 2017 8:30 PM EST2017-11-26 01:30:09 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in. On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.

    More >>

    After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A number of local businesses from all over the Lake Area joined in. On Broad Street, business owners displayed what they had to sell.

    More >>

  • Shop local this 'Small Business Saturday'

    Shop local this 'Small Business Saturday'

    Nov 22, 2017 11:02 AM2017-11-22 16:02:00 GMT
    (Source: www.americanexpress.com)(Source: www.americanexpress.com)

    This Saturday, small businesses across the country will be opening their doors with deals for customers. It's part of Small Business Saturday – an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country. Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In the Bayou State, there are a total of 436,867 small businesses with a total of 910,366 employ...

    More >>

    This Saturday, small businesses across the country will be opening their doors with deals for customers. It's part of Small Business Saturday – an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country. Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In the Bayou State, there are a total of 436,867 small businesses with a total of 910,366 employ...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues Sunday with temperatures remaining in check

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues Sunday with temperatures remaining in check

    Saturday, November 25 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-25 22:22:03 GMT
    More great weather continues SundayMore great weather continues Sunday

    Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. The few clouds we had today will go away throughout the night. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will have warmer temperatures. Lows tonight will cool down to near 50.   Sunday will be another beautiful day. We will still have sunny skies and temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will also turn back to the north. This is because a cold front has come through. 

    More >>

    Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. The few clouds we had today will go away throughout the night. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will have warmer temperatures. Lows tonight will cool down to near 50.   Sunday will be another beautiful day. We will still have sunny skies and temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will also turn back to the north. This is because a cold front has come through. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly