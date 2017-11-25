FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues Sunday with temperatures remaining in check

Tonight will have clear skies and no chance of rain. The few clouds we had today will go away throughout the night. There will be slightly warmer temperatures. Even north of I-10 will have warmer temperatures. Lows tonight will cool down to near 50.

Sunday will be another beautiful day. We will still have sunny skies and temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will also turn back to the north. This is because a cold front has come through. This front will not bring any rain, so it will be a very nice day with all the sunshine we will receive. Temperatures will not cool down very much because of the front, but will remain fairly constant through the next few days and will remain in the 70s for the high.

Monday and Tuesday next week will remain nice with sunny skies and little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 70s for the high, then will cool down to the low 50s during the overnight hours. So, it will be great weather to enjoy outside!

Next Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to push through. Once again, we are not expecting very much rain to be associated with this front. Although, this time I am forecasting a 20% chance for some quick showers. We will at least have increased clouds. You should be able to get out and enjoy the day without any worry about the weather. By Wednesday night, any rain threat will be gone and we will have skies clearing. Temperatures will cool back to the low 50s for the low.

After the front passes, our weather will go back to being nice and sunny for the rest of the week. There will be little to no chance for any rain! We will have temperatures cool down a few degrees. Thursday’s high will be in the low 70s, then Friday will be in the upper 60s! Overnight lows go back down to the 40s, so it will be a little chilly once again!

Next weekend will remain nice with great weather to get outside! Highs on Saturday will remain in the upper 60s with sunny skies, while Sunday will warm up to the low 70s. There is still little to no chance for rain! If you have any outdoor plans, there should be nothing to stand in your way!

