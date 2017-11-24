SWLA wakes up early for Black Friday

Five Southwest Louisiana teams won last Friday night to reach this week's quarterfinals: Barbe, Jennings, Kinder, Welsh and Basile. QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS CLASS 5A (9) Barbe (11-1) at (1) West Monroe CLASS 3A (18) Crowley (8-4) at (10) Jennings (9-2) CLASS 2A (8) Kinder (7-5) at (1) Welsh (10-1) CLASS 1A (7) Basile (9-3) at (2) Oak Grove (11-1) FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEATURES Touchdown Live Slideshow: To add your pics to the slideshow, email your...More >>
New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging moms to consider the benefits that breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future. Dr. Anatole Karpovs of the Children's Clinic says he urges all new moms to at least try to breastfeed for two months after birth.More >>
Thanksgiving has come and gone. For bargain hunters, Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday season. "On Thursday afternoon, I usually sit down with my paper and look through the deals and stuff," said Shawna Chapman, a veteran Black Friday shopper. "I pinpoint and get an idea of what I want." Alongside friends and family in matching Black Friday T-shirts, Chapman digs for the best deals in town - all before the sun rises.More >>
A local man received a phone call a week ago from a son he never knew about - and welcomed him with open arms. After years of searching, 23-year-old Devin Hutchinson says he's found his birth father. "I had that in the back of my mind ever since I was a kid," said Hutchinson. "My parents would say, 'You'll find him one day.' I looked all the time when I was a little kid."More >>
It's a tradition here in Southwest Louisiana: shopping for Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving. Many travel yearly to the Grant Christmas Tree Farm to do just that.More >>
