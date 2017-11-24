SWLA wakes up early for Black Friday

Thanksgiving has come and gone. For bargain hunters, Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday season.

"On Thursday afternoon, I usually sit down with my paper and look through the deals and stuff," said Shawna Chapman, a veteran Black Friday shopper. "I pinpoint and get an idea of what I want."

Alongside friends and family in matching Black Friday T-shirts, Chapman digs for the best deals in town - all before the sun rises.

"We start at dark and end at dark," said Chapman. "You've been up since 4 o'clock in the morning and you're exhausted by the end of the day."

While discount prices are always guaranteed on Black Friday, Chapman said the memories she makes alongside her friends early in the morning are priceless.

"We just have a good time and by the end of the day we're usually delirious," said Chapman. "We laugh and catch up."

