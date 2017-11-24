Christmas tree shopping at Grant Christmas Tree Farm - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas tree shopping at Grant Christmas Tree Farm

GRANT, LA (KPLC) -

It's a tradition here in Southwest Louisiana: shopping for Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving. 

Many travel yearly to the Grant Christmas Tree Farm to do just that.

In addition to Christmas trees, the farm has different family-friendly activities, including face painting, zip lining and hayrides. There's also food, a petting zoo and a flea market.

The Grant Christmas Tree Farm is located at 716 Whitaker Road, Grant.

