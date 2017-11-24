FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead, but it will not be as cold as the last few days

A warming trend will begin late Friday into Saturday as southerly winds return. But another cold front is set to arrive Saturday and that will prevent temperatures from getting much warmer. Temperatures over the weekend will reach the 70s during the afternoon, but morning lows will be in the 40s.

No major changes are expected through the first few days of next week. But another cold front looks to arrive next Wednesday with a slight chance of rain and then cooler weather for the end of next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

