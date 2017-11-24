SWLA Economic Development Alliance responds to Sasol announcemen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Economic Development Alliance responds to Sasol announcement

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
SASOL logo (Source: website) SASOL logo (Source: website)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance said it is continuing its work to encourage more industrial growth and economic diversification within the five-parish area in light of Sasol’s Wednesday announcement of an adjusted company strategy.

President and CEO of the Alliance, George Swift said:

"We appreciate the tremendous $11 billion investment that Sasol is making in our region. This is one of the largest projects in the world. The announcement today by Sasol reflects global oil prices. We are confident that the company will utilize the several hundred acres that it already owns to bring additional industrial facilities."

According to the Alliance, the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (ethane cracker unit) that is currently under construction, will establish Sasol facility as an integrated, multi-asset site that will enable growth for decades to come and provide a strategic platform for further investment in the chemicals business in the long run.

Alliance Vice President of Business and Workforce Development, R.B. Smith said:

"The $11 billion ethane project has already created 500 permanent industrial jobs at Sasol’s new facility. More than 8,000 construction workers were on site at peak construction for that facility. Sales tax revenues for local taxing authorities have increased exponentially as a result of this construction project. Our region has other projects that will have similar impacts like Sasol’s ethane cracker unit construction. As we continue to grow our economy, our region will grow and main street will reap more rewards."

Currently, the Alliance reports $45 billion in industrial construction within the five-parish area underway with more than $60 billion pending.

Our region has other projects that will have similar impacts like Sasol’s ethane cracker unit construction, added Smith. As we continue to grow our economy, our region will grow and main street will reap more rewards.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Breastfeeding vs. formula for newborns

    Breastfeeding vs. formula for newborns

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-24 17:06:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging mom's to consider the benefits breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future. 

    More >>

    New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging mom's to consider the benefits breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future. 

    More >>

  • A coach's ultimate gratitude

    A coach's ultimate gratitude

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:18 AM EST2017-11-24 16:18:35 GMT

    On this Thanksgiving: a story of the ultimate gratitude. A life saved, thanks to a selfless act that starts on a high school basketball court in Elton, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports. 

    More >>

    On this Thanksgiving: a story of the ultimate gratitude. A life saved, thanks to a selfless act that starts on a high school basketball court in Elton, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports. 

    More >>

  • Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation center

    Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation center

    Friday, November 24 2017 7:28 AM EST2017-11-24 12:28:45 GMT
    Thanksgiving at Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center (Source: KPLC)Thanksgiving at Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center (Source: KPLC)

    It was a feast at the Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center today, as volunteers served up a community Thanksgiving dinner. The event was sponsored by the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Southwest Daily News, Sulphur Parks and Recreation, the City of Sulphur and Care Help of Sulphur.

    More >>

    It was a feast at the Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center today, as volunteers served up a community Thanksgiving dinner. The event was sponsored by the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Southwest Daily News, Sulphur Parks and Recreation, the City of Sulphur and Care Help of Sulphur.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly