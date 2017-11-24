Breastfeeding vs. formula for newborns

New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies.

Lake Area doctors are urging mom's to consider the benefits breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future.

Dr. Anatole Karpovs, of the Children's Clinic says he urges all new mom to at least try to breastfeed for two months after birth.

Karpovs says breastfeeding impacts children throughout their lives, not just as children.

"Babies that are breast fed, tend to have decreased rates of obesity, diabetes and also certain kinds of lymphomas showed decreased amounts in babies that are breastfed," Karpovs said.

But, not all mom can breastfeed and not all babies thrive on breast milk.

Babies who need formula aren't doomed throughout life, Karpovs said formula can save their life.

Karpovs says the most important thing for newborns is that they're getting proper nutrients.

Whether breastfeeding or formula works best for you and your baby, it varies from person to person and consulting with a doctor is always a good place to start.

