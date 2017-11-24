WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Black Friday shopping

Good Morning. John Bridges with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The search ends for three missing sailors in the western Pacific, days after their plane crashed.

Sasol planned two major expansion projects with a total cost of more than $20 billion. Now the company says the biggest of those projects will not happen.

A planned takeover of the Isle of Capri Casino in Westlake has fallen through.

State police are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian is killed in Iowa.

One Lake Area restaurant was up early preparing to serve turkey to everyone on Thanksgiving.

It's a story that starts on a high school basketball court in the Jeff Davis Parish town of Elton, where sports are much more than just a game. We will show you how a one in a million *shot* resulted in this team's biggest victory.

Plus, if you are heading out for some Black Friday shopping at the Prien Lake Mall, you will see more Calcasieu Parish deputies there than normal.

And Christmas shopping has begun, with 164 million Americans expected to head out or get online to find deep discounts this weekend.

In weather, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Along with the cool temperatures, we will have more sunny skies. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

