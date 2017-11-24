FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather this weekend with more sunny skies!

For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the mid 60s, so it will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Along with the cool temperatures, we will have more sunny skies. This weather will be only the start, with more sunny weather this weekend!

Tonight will have clear skies and warmer temperatures. Only a select few areas may see the upper 30s, while everyone else is in the mid to upper 40s. You still might need a jacket if you head our for any evening plans.

Next weekend, we will have more sunny skies with just a few passing clouds. None that will produce any showers, though! Winds will be turning back to the south on Saturday, increasing our humidity. This will cause temperatures to gradually warm up, and may cause a few clouds to develop in the afternoon as well. Saturday have highs back in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be another beautiful day. We will still have sunny skies and temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s. Winds will also turn back to the north. This is because a cold front has come through. So of course, this front will not bring any rain with all the sunshine we will receive. Temperatures will not cool down very much, but will remain fairly constant through the next few days and will remain in the 70s for the high.

Monday and Tuesday next week will remain nice with sunny skies and little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 70s for the high, then will cool down to the low 50s during the overnight hours. So, it will be great weather to enjoy outside!

Next Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to push through. Once again, we are not expecting very much rain to be associated with this front. We will have increased clouds, though. Rain chances go up to only 20%, so you should be able to get out and enjoy the day without any worry about the weather. By Wednesday night, any rain threat will be gone and we will have skies clearing. Temperatures will cool back to the mid 40s for the low.

After the front passes, our weather will go back to being nice and sunny with little to no chance for rain! We will have temperatures cool down a few degrees with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows go back down to the 40s, so it will be chilly once again!

