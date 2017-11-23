Sports Person of the Week - Davian Madden

“Now that I’m a senior, I don’t have another year,” Davian Madden said. “I have to let them know, we got to put everything in this year. Whenever you leave the field you can’t have anything left.”

And coming into the season, not many thought Jennings had much left after losing superstar running back Travis Etienne. The Bulldogs proved the doubters wrong, finishing the regular season at 9-2. After a pair of playoff wins, Jennings now sits in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in the last seven years.

“They play like a senior ball club on defense, seems like over the course of two years they’ve gained a lot of knowledge and by playing defense,” Head Coach Rusty Phelps added.

Senior Davian Madden has been a huge asset to this team’s success in all three phases. The three-year starter plays receiver and defensive back and he makes splashes in the return game. He's returned kicks and punts for scores this season. You could say madden is a jack-of-all trades.

“I just think that we were focused in practice on our special teams,” Madden stated. “Coach always says special teams matter, that’s how you win the game. We practice hard on the special teams and everybody picked up their blocks. When I received the ball, there was just wide-open lanes.”

“He makes big plays for us offensively and defensively and in the special teams,” Phelps added. “He’s returned a couple of kicks this year and caught some touchdown passes and made some big interceptions for us.”

The goal this season for the Dogs is get to the semifinals. Something they haven’t been able to do since 2013.

“The Quarterfinals our coaches tell us there’s really not that much hype behind it because that’s where we are supposed to be,” Madden said. “The trend is to break the quarterfinals and go further. That’s what we are focused on this year.”

Madden and the Bulldogs host No. 18 Crowley on Friday with a desire to not let this be the final game for these seniors.

“I’m just ready to have fun, I can feel it in me right now and I’m pretty sure my teammates feel the same way,” Madden said.

