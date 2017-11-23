The Spot Cafe serves up dozens of Thanksgiving meals

Many in Lake Charles found themselves filling their Thanksgiving cravings at the Spot Cafe Thursday - all free of charge. The local restaurant partnered with Wise Tax & Accounting to feed those in Lake Charles who might not have a place to gather on Turkey Day.

"It feels really good to know that you've been blessed in such a way that you can bless someone else with something as simple as a meal," said LaShawnda Bartie, a volunteer.

Volunteers said in years past, they've served up around 200 meals. For Marsha Duhon, owner of the Spot Cafe, being able to make a hot meal on Thanksgiving for others reminds her of all that she has to be grateful for.

"You see a lot of people who really need a hot meal and when they come, I give them a hot meal," said Duhon. "I have a passion for giving because I know there are people who work everyday and still can't make ends meet."

Thursday's Thanksgiving marks the sixth year the Spot Cafe has hosted a communal meal.

"Louisiana is all about eating," said Bartie. "If you're going to bless someone, what better way to bless them than with a nice Thanksgiving meal?"

