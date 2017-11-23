TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Quarterfinal round of playoffs

Click HERE for KPLC's live scoreboard.

Five Southwest Louisiana teams won last Friday night to reach this week's playoff quarterfinals: Barbe, Jennings, Kinder, Welsh and Basile.

Kickoff will be Friday at 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS:

CLASS 5A

(9) Barbe (11-1) at (1) West Monroe (13-0)

CLASS 3A

(18) Crowley (8-4) at (10) Jennings (9-2)

CLASS 2A

(8) Kinder (7-5) at (1) Welsh (10-1)

CLASS 1A

(7) Basile (9-3) at (2) Oak Grove (11-1)

