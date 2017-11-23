TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Quarterfinal round of playoffs

Click HERE for KPLC's live scoreboard.
Five Southwest Louisiana teams won last Friday night to reach this week's playoff quarterfinals: Barbe, Jennings, Kinder, Welsh and Basile.
Kickoff will be Friday at 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS:
CLASS 5A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
CLASS 1A
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEATURES:
Touchdown Live Slideshow: To add your pics to the slideshow, email your Friday night football photos to newmedia@kplctv.com.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.