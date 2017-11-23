Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation center

It was a feast at the Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center Thursday as volunteers served up a community Thanksgiving dinner.

A lot of work went into setting up the event, but volunteers call it a labor of love.

The dinner was sponsored by the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Southwest Daily News, Sulphur Parks and Recreation, the City of Sulphur and Care Help of Sulphur.

