Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation center

New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging mom's to consider the benefits breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future.More >>
On this Thanksgiving: a story of the ultimate gratitude. A life saved, thanks to a selfless act that starts on a high school basketball court in Elton, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports.More >>
It was a feast at the Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center today, as volunteers served up a community Thanksgiving dinner. The event was sponsored by the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Southwest Daily News, Sulphur Parks and Recreation, the City of Sulphur and Care Help of Sulphur.More >>
For today, it will be another great day! High temperatures will be in the mid 60s, so it will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Along with the cool temperatures, we will have more sunny skies. This weather will be only the start, with more sunny weather this weekend! Tonight will have clear skies and warmer temperatures. Only a select few areas may see the upper 30s, while everyone else is in the mid to upper 40s. You still might need a jacket if you head our for any evening plans.More >>
Many in Lake Charles found themselves filling their Thanksgiving cravings at the Spot Cafe Thursday - all free of charge. The local restaurant partnered with Wise Tax & Accounting to feed those in Lake Charles who might not have a place to gather on Turkey day. "It feels really good to know that you've been blessed in such a way that you can bless someone else with something as simple as a meal," said LaShawnda Bartie, a volunteer. Volunteers said in years passed,...More >>
