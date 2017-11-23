Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation cente - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation center

By KPLC Digital Staff
Thanksgiving at Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center (Source: KPLC) Thanksgiving at Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center (Source: KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

It was a feast at the Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center Thursday as volunteers served up a community Thanksgiving dinner.

A lot of work went into setting up the event, but volunteers call it a labor of love.

The dinner was sponsored by the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Southwest Daily News, Sulphur Parks and Recreation, the City of Sulphur and Care Help of Sulphur.

  Breastfeeding vs. formula for newborns

    New moms have the right to choose whether they breastfeed their babies. Lake Area doctors are urging mom's to consider the benefits breastfeeding has on their children and how it could impact their future. 

  A coach's ultimate gratitude

    On this Thanksgiving: a story of the ultimate gratitude. A life saved, thanks to a selfless act that starts on a high school basketball court in Elton, as KPLC's Britney Glaser reports. 

  Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner at Sulphur recreation center

    It was a feast at the Sulphur Recreation and Aquatic Center today, as volunteers served up a community Thanksgiving dinner. The event was sponsored by the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, Southwest Daily News, Sulphur Parks and Recreation, the City of Sulphur and Care Help of Sulphur.

