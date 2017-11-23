CONSIDER THIS: Thanksgiving Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: Thanksgiving Day

By John Ware, General Manager
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

I come to you today to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. It’s not a work holiday for everyone - many of KPLC’s employees work today, just as many of you do.

But it is nonetheless a day to reflect on our blessings and to have heart filled with gratitude.

A piece of advice that I love to give, but have trouble following myself, is that the secret to happiness is giving up your right to be offended. Though admittedly it is easier to say than to do, when I do manage to take my own advice on this, I find that it is quite true.

Another key to happiness is appreciating and being grateful for the things that are good in your life.

On this day I find it easy to recognize and be thankful for the many blessings that I have in my life. I hope that your day and your life is full of those blessings as well.

Now, Thanksgiving Day is a uniquely American holiday. It’s not shared with us by other nations. So I think it’s appropriate to be thankful for the fact that we live in a country with what I believe is the best system of government ever devised by humankind.

It may not be perfect, and we certainly get it wrong from time to time. We definitely don’t all agree about specific issues, laws, and policies.

But as long as a majority of the American people still want freedom to ring from every mountaintop, I will continue to be grateful for this country on this most American of holidays.

From all of us at KPLC, Happy Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places open on Turkey Day

    Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places open on Turkey Day

    Thursday, November 23 2017 6:56 PM EST2017-11-23 23:56:49 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    If you want to go out for a Thanksgiving meal instead of spending the day cooking, try one of these restaurants open on Turkey Day

    More >>

    If you want to go out for a Thanksgiving meal instead of spending the day cooking, try one of these restaurants open on Turkey Day

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely Friday morning in most areas; warmer this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely Friday morning in most areas; warmer this weekend

    Thursday, November 23 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-11-23 22:35:32 GMT
    Chilly start to FridayChilly start to Friday

    Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening with lows by Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast.  The wind will remain calm overnight and that means frost is very likely in all areas from I-10 northward.  A few rural areas south of I-10 could see frost as well...

    More >>

    Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening with lows by Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast.  The wind will remain calm overnight and that means frost is very likely in all areas from I-10 northward.  A few rural areas south of I-10 could see frost as well...

    More >>

  • #breaking

    Kinder man struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Iowa

    Kinder man struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Iowa

    Thursday, November 23 2017 12:26 PM EST2017-11-23 17:26:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa Wednesday night, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa Wednesday night, according to authorities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly