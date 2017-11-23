CONSIDER THIS: Thanksgiving Day

I come to you today to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. It’s not a work holiday for everyone - many of KPLC’s employees work today, just as many of you do.

But it is nonetheless a day to reflect on our blessings and to have heart filled with gratitude.

A piece of advice that I love to give, but have trouble following myself, is that the secret to happiness is giving up your right to be offended. Though admittedly it is easier to say than to do, when I do manage to take my own advice on this, I find that it is quite true.

Another key to happiness is appreciating and being grateful for the things that are good in your life.

On this day I find it easy to recognize and be thankful for the many blessings that I have in my life. I hope that your day and your life is full of those blessings as well.

Now, Thanksgiving Day is a uniquely American holiday. It’s not shared with us by other nations. So I think it’s appropriate to be thankful for the fact that we live in a country with what I believe is the best system of government ever devised by humankind.

It may not be perfect, and we certainly get it wrong from time to time. We definitely don’t all agree about specific issues, laws, and policies.

But as long as a majority of the American people still want freedom to ring from every mountaintop, I will continue to be grateful for this country on this most American of holidays.

From all of us at KPLC, Happy Thanksgiving.

