TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 EB open at bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-210 at the bridge. (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-210 at the bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-210 eastbound are open on the Prien Lake Bridge.

The right lane of I-210 eastbound had been blocked due to an accident.

Traffic is backed up by the I-10/I-210 split.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places open on Turkey Day

    Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places open on Turkey Day

    Thursday, November 23 2017 6:56 PM EST2017-11-23 23:56:49 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    If you want to go out for a Thanksgiving meal instead of spending the day cooking, try one of these restaurants open on Turkey Day

    More >>

    If you want to go out for a Thanksgiving meal instead of spending the day cooking, try one of these restaurants open on Turkey Day

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely Friday morning in most areas; warmer this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely Friday morning in most areas; warmer this weekend

    Thursday, November 23 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-11-23 22:35:32 GMT
    Chilly start to FridayChilly start to Friday

    Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening with lows by Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast.  The wind will remain calm overnight and that means frost is very likely in all areas from I-10 northward.  A few rural areas south of I-10 could see frost as well...

    More >>

    Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening with lows by Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast.  The wind will remain calm overnight and that means frost is very likely in all areas from I-10 northward.  A few rural areas south of I-10 could see frost as well...

    More >>

  • #breaking

    Kinder man struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Iowa

    Kinder man struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Iowa

    Thursday, November 23 2017 12:26 PM EST2017-11-23 17:26:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa Wednesday night, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa Wednesday night, according to authorities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly