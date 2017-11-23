Kinder man struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Iowa

A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on the I-10 North Service Road about a mile west of the town of Iowa. A 2010 GMC Sierra was headed west when the driver, Raul Ramirez, Jr., 35, of Eglin, Texas, came upon what he initially thought was an animal in the road but was actually a person kneeling on the road. Ramirez swerved into the other lane to avoid a collision when the pedestrian, Patrick Godeaux, Jr., 29, ran into the path of the pickup truck.

Godeaux was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Anderson said. Ramirez was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths so far this year.

