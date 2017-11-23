Kinder man struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Iowa

If you want to go out for a Thanksgiving meal instead of spending the day cooking, try one of these restaurants open on Turkey DayMore >>
Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening with lows by Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. The wind will remain calm overnight and that means frost is very likely in all areas from I-10 northward. A few rural areas south of I-10 could see frost as well...More >>
A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa Wednesday night, according to authorities.More >>
Sasol announced today that it will no longer pursue equity investments in greenfield gas-to-liquids projects.More >>
