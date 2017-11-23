SWLA teen going to Carnegie Hall - again

Ethyn Evans is going to be getting plenty of air miles on his tuba next year. He starts the new year off marching in the U.S. Army's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Later trips in 2018 include Carnegie Hall and Sydney Australia. For him , it's the second trip to Carnegie.

"It was absolutely amazing," remembers Evans. "It's been one of my dreams since I was a little kid. Ever since I began playing tuba, to play at a nice concert hall like that. So it was really something I'll never forget."

After Carnegie, Ethyn will travel to Australia for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"This is their first year doing it," said Evans. "I'm a part of the wind ensemble. We're going to be traveling with the wind ensemble and play in the Sydney opera house. We'll be there for a week or so. Study under some really great mentors. It'll be a lot of fun."

"I don't know that we've ever had anyone selected on a national basis for any kind of a band award," said Ethyn's band director at Sulphur High School, Tim McMillen. "This is his third one in two years. So obviously that's a major deal. That's more Ethyn than anything."

"To go play in San Antonio and to go play Carnegie Hall again and in July I get to play in Sydney Australia, it's going to be really great," said Evans. "For me, it's more about sharing my passion of music with others. Being a part of other people that share that same passion."

Ethyn will be joined in San Antonio by Colten Denning of DeRidder High School.

