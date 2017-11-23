WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Happy Thanksgiving

Good Morning. Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The search continues for three U.S. Navy personnel after their plane crashes off the coast of Japan.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the national database that houses background checks. Sessions said the recent mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas prompted the review.

After eight long months kept against his will in Guatemala, a Louisiana man is finally back home, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Turkey, family, football, and germs? Not exactly the first thing to come to mind the day before Thanksgiving. We will show you how you can prevent taking home something other than leftovers.

While some tend to the turkey, many are revving up their engines to begin marathon shopping to gather up all the holiday bargains. We will have some tips on staying safe and shopping smart.

Plus, you can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal today at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center. A prayer service starts at 9:45A a.m. and lunch will be served at 10:30 a.m.

And Zimbabwe will swear in a new president tomorrow, days after longtime leader Robert Mugabe resigned.

In weather, temperatures will be in the lower 60s with sunny skies and low humidity. This is great weather to get outside before (or after) the big meal! Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

