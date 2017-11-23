FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect weather for our Thanksgiving, with another cold night on its way

For today, it will be nothing more than perfect! It will even feel a lot like fall as well! High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, so most of the day temperatures will be in the 50s! Along with the cooler temperatures, we will have more sunny skies and low humidity. This is great weather to get outside before (or after) the big meal!

If you’re heading out tonight for Black Friday deals, the weather should be really nice! There will likely be no clouds in the sky, therefore, no rain is expected. You will still need to grab a jacket when you head out the door, because temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 30s. A few models are even indicating the lower 30s! It will feel colder after you’ve stood outside waiting in line for a while too! So, be sure to bundle up!

By Friday and into next weekend, we will have more sunny skies with just a few passing clouds. None that will produce any showers, though! Winds will be turning back to the south, increasing our humidity. This will cause temperatures to gradually warm up, as well. Friday’s high is in the upper 60s, while Saturday and Sunday have highs back in the mid 70s. So, this cool weather will not last too long. Nonetheless, this weather is nothing that should stop you from getting outside to enjoy it!

Monday and Tuesday next week will remain nice with mostly sunny skies and little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 70s for the high, then will cool down to the upper 40s to the low 50s during the overnight hours. So, it will be great weather to enjoy outside!

Next Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to push through. Once again, we are not expecting very much rain to be associated with this front. We will have increased clouds, though. Rain chances go up to only 20%, so you should be able to get out and enjoy the day without any worry about the weather.

After the front passes, our weather will go back to being nice and sunny with little to no chance for rain! We will have temperatures cool down a few degrees with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows go back down to the 40s, so it will be chilly once again!

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

