McNeese Falls 75-60 To Grambling

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese women’s basketball dropped its first home game of the young season with a 75-60 loss to Grambling here Wednesday at Burton Coliseum.

“Grambling came out with a lot of intensity and obviously their game plan was to crash the boards,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We have been doing a decent job at boxing out but today we struggled and giving up 19 offensive rebounds in very uncharacteristic of us but you have to give them credit.”

McNeese (2-2) struggled with the athletic Grambling (2-3) team who was a WNIT participant last season and returned all its players this season. The Cowgirls struggled from the field and missed several layups throughout the contest and were outrebounded 44-31 on the day. The Cowgirls allowed the Tigers to pick up 25 defensive rebounds and Grambling shot 43.1 percent from the field and made 10 three-pointers.

Senior Keara Hudnall led all players with a game high 21 points, it’s her third game she scores in double figures this season. Sophomore Caitlin Davis added 17 points and dished out a game high seven assists. Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones led the Cowgirls with seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls held an early eight point lead in the first quarter but the Tigers went on an 19-4 run to take a 24-17 lead in the second quarter. The Cowgirls would go on a run of its own to cut the lead to two points (33-31) but gave up a three-point play to go into the half trailing 36-31.

Grambling opened up the third quarter on another scoring run to take an 11 point lead and held its largest lead (24 pts.) of the game in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls were double up in points in that quarter as the Tigers outscored McNeese 24-12.

“Grambling came in here with a lot of toughness and energy. I thought we matched that in the first half but we struggled in the third quarter. We came out really flat and they hit shots and we didn’t on top of some bad turnovers.”

Grambling’s Jazmin Boyd led a trio of Tigers in scoring with 18 points. Monisha Neal and Deja McKinney both scored 17 apiece. Neal scored nine of her points from three-point land, making three of her four attempts. McKinney also made three treys in five attempts.

McNeese will return home Sunday to host UL-Monroe in a 2 p.m. game.

