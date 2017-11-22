Advice for safe and savvy shopping during the holiday rush

Good Morning. Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Turkey... Family... Football... and germs? Not exactly the first thing to come to mind the day before Thanksgiving.
For today, it will be nothing more than perfect! It will even feel a lot like fall as well! High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, so most of the day temperatures will be in the 50s! Along with the cooler temperatures, we will have more sunny skies and low humidity. This is great weather to get outside before (or after) the big meal! If you're heading out tonight for Black Friday deals, the weather should be really nice! There will likely be no clouds in the sky.
While some tend to the turkey, many are revving up their engines to begin marathon shopping to gather up all the holiday bargains. We talked to law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau for tips on staying safe and shopping smart. traffic is already picking up at the mall where some shoppers are trying to get a jump on the Christmas rush. starting Friday the Calcasieu sheriff's department command center at Prien lake mall will be staffed. captain Craig bean says th...
The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center's Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles.
