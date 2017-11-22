Barbe alum Trey Quinn named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist

By: http://smumustangs.com

SMU junior Trey Quinn has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday.



The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.



The junior leads the nation with 9.1 catches per game, and is 10th in receiving yards (1,052) and 12th in receiving yards per game (95.6). Quinn also has a team-leading 100 receptions this season, and is second on the team in receiving touchdowns with 10.



Quinn has posted two of the three top-reception performances in the FBS, with 17 catches at Houston and Cincinnati. With the 15 receptions against UConn the game prior, he became the only player this century to register 15+ catches in three straight games. He has five 100+ yard performances in 2017, including four straight starting Sept. 30 against UConn, which is tied for the nation's best.



Quinn was one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the nation's outstanding receiver, and was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week on Oct. 24, while being named to the honor roll Oct. 3. The American Athletic Conference honored him as the Offensive Player of the Week Oct. 23, and he was named to the honor roll on two occasions.



The winner will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler, Texas on January 10, 2018. All finalists will be invited to the event, and the emcee is Ron Franklin, legendary sports commentator, former voice of ESPN College Football and the Houston Oilers. Fan Vote for the semifinalists round begins Wednesday, November 22. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for your favorite.



Quinn and the Mustangs host Tulane Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.