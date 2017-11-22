Lake Charles Job Fair Dec. 1

The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center’s Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles.

Attendees should bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

Veterans will get priority services.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Prior to the job fair, a Job Readiness Workshop will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the center.

The workshop will offer some guidance to job seekers, including the dos and don’ts of looking for a job, programs and services to assist in the search and information on available job opportunities.

Pre-registration is required for the workshop, but not for the job fair.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

