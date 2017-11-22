FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly weather returning for Thanksgiving

With the front now pushing through Southwest Louisiana, rain chances are quickly ending with temperatures starting off in the lower 50s around sunrise and only warming up into the lower 60s to noon as clouds gradually clear out through the morning.

Winds will be the big story today, at times gusting up to 25 mph out of the north with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph through most of the day, ushering in cooler and drier air. Afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s will quickly cool off into the 50s by 6:00 p.m. and continue to fall into the 40s by 9:00 p.m., eventually falling into the middle to upper 30s overnight.

Patchy areas of frost will greet many on Thanksgiving morning, with temperatures only warming up into the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow afternoon despite the sunshine. You’ll need a jacket or coat for sure tomorrow as the coldest core of air moves over the state leaving early morning Black Friday shoppers in the big chill if waiting out in the lines Thursday night.

Warmer weather is on the return this weekend with temperatures back up into the middle 70s by Saturday, but no mention of rain returns to the forecast until late next week. Another cold front will move through Sunday, reinforcing the area with a cooler push of air by Sunday night into Monday with lows back down into the 40s and highs around 70 Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry