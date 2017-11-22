WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teen violence - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teen violence

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Governor John Bel Edwards is taking emergency action to move stalled Medicaid contracts forward.

Teen violence continues to increase in Calcasieu Parish and efforts are underway to curb the problem.

To attempt to quell commuter headaches in Westlake, DOTD and Sasol teamed up to implement a traffic signal system

Starting Friday, you may see more Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies than normal at Prien Lake Mall.

Out of sight, out of mind, right? Well, that's not the case for a major insurance provider that is now dropping clients because of a policy change regarding asbestos.

A Barbe High running back takes the field again after a devastating injury thanks to a medical miracle.

Plus, Uber is just now reporting that a cyber breach nearly a year ago exposed the personal information of tens of millions of Uber drivers and customers.

And former teen idol David Cassidy is dead at the age of 67.

In weather, temperatures starting off in the lower 50s around sunrise and only warming up into the lower 60s to noon as clouds gradually clear out through the morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles Job Fair Dec. 1

    Lake Charles Job Fair Dec. 1

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:49 PM EST2017-11-22 17:49:47 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center’s Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center’s Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:32 PM EST2017-11-22 17:32:39 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Christmas lights around SWLA

    Christmas lights around SWLA

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-11-22 16:48:16 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana

    More >>

    The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly