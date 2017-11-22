WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teen violence

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Governor John Bel Edwards is taking emergency action to move stalled Medicaid contracts forward.

Teen violence continues to increase in Calcasieu Parish and efforts are underway to curb the problem.

To attempt to quell commuter headaches in Westlake, DOTD and Sasol teamed up to implement a traffic signal system.

Starting Friday, you may see more Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies than normal at Prien Lake Mall.

Out of sight, out of mind, right? Well, that's not the case for a major insurance provider that is now dropping clients because of a policy change regarding asbestos.

A Barbe High running back takes the field again after a devastating injury thanks to a medical miracle.

Plus, Uber is just now reporting that a cyber breach nearly a year ago exposed the personal information of tens of millions of Uber drivers and customers.

And former teen idol David Cassidy is dead at the age of 67.

In weather, temperatures starting off in the lower 50s around sunrise and only warming up into the lower 60s to noon as clouds gradually clear out through the morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

