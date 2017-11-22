Shop local this 'Small Business Saturday'

This Saturday, small businesses across the country will be opening its doors with deals for consumers.

It's part of Small Business Saturday – an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country.

Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

In the Bayou State, there are a total of 436,867 small businesses with a total of 910,366 employees, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For a list of participating small businesses, click HERE or see below.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.