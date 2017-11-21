DOTD and Sasol install traffic signal system to mitigate traffic woes

To attempt to quell commuter headaches in Westlake, D.O.T.D. and Sasol teamed up to implement a traffic signal system. This system is the first of its kind in Louisiana, it's called an "adaptive traffic signal system."

"The system adjusts the traffic signal timings based on actual traffic demand and helps reduce the amount of congestion," said Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary. "It enhances safety, reduces delays and shortens travel times for drivers..."

The system was commissioned in October and uses a series of signals to gauge real-time traffic conditions. Many motorists 7News spoke with Tuesday said they had no idea a new traffic signal system had been installed.

Jay Sayed is an employee at Texaco in Westlake on Sampson Street. He's been there for 15 years and he said he sees on a daily basis how congested traffic really is.

"About four o'clock in the morning and seven o'clock...it's bad," said Sayed.

Heath Chavers is a temporary employee working in Westlake. He said his early morning short commute takes much longer than he expects.

"Sometimes it takes an hour, an hour-and-a-half, to get maybe four or five miles," said Chavers. "I don't know how you people around here deal with it."

The entire project cost $1.2 million. DOTD said they'd like to bring this system to other cities across Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.