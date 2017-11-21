DOTD and Sasol install traffic signal system to mitigate traffic woes

The Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 1, at the center’s Elcie Guillory Room, 2424 Third St., in Lake Charles.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Officials have issued a boil advisory for Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers south and east of Kinder. About 500 customers are affected, officials said. For more information, call 337-738-5621. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
This Saturday, small businesses across the country will be opening their doors with deals for customers. It's part of Small Business Saturday – an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country. Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In the Bayou State, there are a total of 436,867 small businesses with a total of 910,366 employ...More >>
