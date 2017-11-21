Teen violence continues to increase in Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu District Attorney confirms last night-- a sixteen year old allegedly shot someone at or near the Lake Charles Civic Center-- The victim is expected to recover.

And, Last weekend-- a 17 year old was arrested in connection with a homicide in Sulphur.

It's alarming to many, how often deadly violence involves teenagers. Most recently 17 year old Blake Poullard was booked into jail in connection with the homicide of 24 year old David Reed of Sulphur.

A couple of months ago Stacy Johnson was convicted of murdering Robert Colston Senior-- Johnson was only sixteen when the crime occurred.

DeRosier says it's going to take a change in the culture for at-risk teens to stop the violence:

"And the way to do it I think is that we have to teach these young males that their lives really do have value, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We're going to have to show them how to get there," said DeRosier.

DeRosier says joint service agreements are in the process of being signed between various law enforcement agencies, the school board and the DA's office that aim to stop the cycle of violence.

"People need to learn how to educate themselves on skills, how to get these high paying jobs. Then and only then I think, will we be able to break that cycle of these young people doing this one generation after another," said DeRosier.

DeRosier says the program will target students in middle school. He hopes young leaders will be part of the program.

"Everybody wants to be part of something. They're going to look at something to be a part of. And if it's not a good thing, Then it's going to go downhill. We need to show them there is a good thing," said DeRosier.

He urges people to watch for more to come and consider whether they may be able to volunteer since he says it will take the entire community to make the program successful.

"If you can influence one person in a favorable way, in this project, then we want you to help," he said.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says, as yet, they have no information to release on what happened at or near the Civic Center.

